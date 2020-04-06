Skype Introduces New Feature Allowing People Without Accounts To Join Video Calls

Innovation is pretty hard and I’m sure we’ve all heard the cliche there’s nothing new under the sun. Skype’s latest feature takes a page out of Zoom’s book – allowing users to generate a conference link that other people (even those without skype accounts) to join a conference call.

Meet Now as the feature will be called on Skype will actually offer a slight advantage over Zoom. Zoom meetings expire after 40 minutes if you’re not a paid user. Skype’s Meet Now conference calls will not expire.

The other features on offer for user who decide to use Meet Now include;

Call recording;

Ability to blur the background on video calls;

Screen sharing.

Scheduled meetings.

To start a free conference call on Skype follow these simple steps;

Go this page Generate a call link by clicking the “create free meeting button” Share the link with the people you want to attend the meeting Join the call through your link

Skype’s Meet Now works on both; devices that have the Skype app and those that don’t. For those that don’t, you’ll just use a web-interface during the call.

Zoom is currently under pressure due to a number of security vulnerabilities of the app being exposed since the app burst into popularity. This means Skype’s announcement of this feature comes at a great time as those cautious about using Zoom for their video conferencing needs might opt for Skype instead.

