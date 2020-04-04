TelOne & ZOL Customers Infuriated By Poor Customer Service During Lockdown

TelOne and ZOL are the biggest players in the fixed internet space in Zimbabwe – as you would expect a significant number of Zimbabweans rely on them. COVID-19 has resulted in an angry customer-base – as those with faults are getting service from the internet companies much slower than expected.

The two entities social media channels have been bombarded with complaints over the past few days with many complaining that getting a response;

One TelOne customer who reached out to us went over a full week without getting their query resolved and the TelOne WhatsApp assistant he was in communication with stop responding altogether.

A TelOne customer’s experience

Things aren’t too different at ZOL, either with a number of customers complaining about billing and not getting a response from the service provider;

Customers who have been wrongly invoiced don’t have access to customer support lines, with responses on Facebook not forthcoming and attempts to call in ZOLs call centres are resulting in wait times of over 30 minutes.

Remote work??

With Zimbabwe being under national lockdown for 21 days, it’s to be expected that the quality of customer support will be less efficient since the people who work at call centres and run social media accounts might not have the hardware to replicate their roles fully whilst at home.

What’s surprising is that neither TelOne or ZOL tried to get ahead of the situation by sharing with customers that their support channels would be less efficient.

