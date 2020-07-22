advertisement

All NetOne outlets will be closed tomorrow 23 July, NetOne also announce new operating hours

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

In a press statement NetOne has said that all of its outlets will be closed tomorrow and have outlined operating hours from Friday the 24th of July onwards:

Shop Opening Hours

Thursday 23 July 2020 All Shops Will Be Closed

Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday thereafter:
Open 0900 – 1100hrs

Bulawayo Main Kwekwe Kariba Mutare Bulawayo DC Gweru Kadoma Marondera Ramjis Mataga Chinhoyi Chipinge Beitbridge Gokwe Karoi Chivhu Vic Falls Masvingo Bindura Rusape Hwange Chiredzi Mvurwi Gwanda Zvishavane Mt Darwin


Please note: All Airport shops and Byo ZITF remain closed.
Call Centre Dial 123 WhatsApp 0712 980 198

