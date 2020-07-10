Banc ABC launches mobile banking app with ability to buy ZSE shares

Banc ABC continues on their digital journey -announcing the launch of the Banc ABC A360 mobile application today. The banking application will allow Banc ABC clients to manage their accounts and transact from mobile.

Features being touted by Banc ABC are;

Digital Account Opening

Funds Transfers (ZIPIT, RTGS, Own Account & Internal Transfers)

Bill Payments (ZESA Tokens, TelOne ADSL)

School Fees Payments

Buy Airtime

Mwaya – Send Money to Any Mobile Number

View Your Statement & Manage Your Account

Add & Manage Beneficiaries

QR Payments – Scan & Pay for products & services using the A360 QR Scanner

Interestingly, the app also has a section that allows users to buy stocks via C-Trade (it will be interesting to test how this actually works in practice). In addition, another unique feature is the ability to make payments using QR. Whether or not customers will find that particularly useful will be determined in due course but I have my doubts when it comes to QR.

Here are some screenshots from the BancABC application;

A360 is currently available on Android with an iOS release stated to be “coming soon”.