ZOL prices in local currency jump to match the “official” rate

ZOL has updated prices for packages in local currency to match the forex auction rate announced on Tuesday. The new prices, which take effect from the 1st of August 2020 are as follows:
Home and Office
|Package Name
|Data
|USD
|Z$
|Home
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|11
|794
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|29
|2,092
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
|35
|2,525
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|39
|2,814
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
|47
|3,391
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB (Pay As You Go)
|89
|6,421
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
|105
|7,575
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB (Pay As You Go)
|100
|7,215
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|149
|10,750
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|199
|14,357
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|290
|20,923
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|339
|24,458
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|119
|8,585
|Office
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|125
|9,018
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|185
|13,347
|Wibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|295
|21,283
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|175
|12,626
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|275
|19,840
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|495
|35,713
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|725
|52,307
Top Ups
|Data
|Validity
|USD
|Z$
|WiBroniks
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|3
|216
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|5
|361
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|10
|721
|10GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|19
|1,371
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|24
|1,732
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|27
|1,948
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|33
|2,381
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|40
|2,886
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|60
|4,329
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|80
|5,772
This looks like ZOL are banking on the rate “official” rate not taking a massive leap next week before Saturday when these prices take effect. This means that they may more closely following the rate so as top not lose out when it will inevitably go up again.
One thought on "ZOL prices in local currency jump to match the "official" rate"
This is not affordable to many. I personally use 200G a month and my salary is not even enough for the 150G package.