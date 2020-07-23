advertisement

ZOL prices in local currency jump to match the “official” rate

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

ZOL has updated prices for packages in local currency to match the forex auction rate announced on Tuesday. The new prices, which take effect from the 1st of August 2020 are as follows:

Home and Office

Package NameDataUSDZ$
Home
Fibroniks Zoom10GB (Pay As You Go)11794
Fibroniks Lite40GB (Pay As You Go)292,092
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)352,525
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB (Pay As You Go)392,814
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)473,391
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB (Pay As You Go)896,421
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)1057,575
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB (Pay As You Go)1007,215
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited14910,750
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited19914,357
Fibroniks Power PackUnlimited29020,923
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited33924,458
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited1198,585
Office
Wibroniks Nano OfficeUnlimited1259,018
Wibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited18513,347
Wibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited29521,283
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited17512,626
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited27519,840
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited49535,713
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited72552,307

Top Ups

DataValidityUSDZ$
WiBroniks
2GB15 days + 15 days rollover3216
3GB15 days + 15 days rollover5361
5GB15 days + 15 days rollover10721
10GB15 days + 15 days rollover191,371
15GB30 days + 30 days rollover241,732
20GB30 days + 30 days rollover271,948
25GB30 days + 30 days rollover332,381
30GB30 days + 30 days rollover402,886
60GB30 days + 30 days rollover604,329
100GB30 days + 30 days rollover805,772

This looks like ZOL are banking on the rate “official” rate not taking a massive leap next week before Saturday when these prices take effect. This means that they may more closely following the rate so as top not lose out when it will inevitably go up again.

One thought on “ZOL prices in local currency jump to match the “official” rate

  1. This is not affordable to many. I personally use 200G a month and my salary is not even enough for the 150G package.

    Reply

