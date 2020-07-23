ZOL prices in local currency jump to match the “official” rate

ZOL has updated prices for packages in local currency to match the forex auction rate announced on Tuesday. The new prices, which take effect from the 1st of August 2020 are as follows:

Home and Office

Package Name Data USD Z$ Home Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) 11 794 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) 29 2,092 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) 35 2,525 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) 39 2,814 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) 47 3,391 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) 89 6,421 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) 105 7,575 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) 100 7,215 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 149 10,750 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 199 14,357 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 290 20,923 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 339 24,458 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 119 8,585 Office Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited 125 9,018 Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 185 13,347 Wibroniks Small Office Unlimited 295 21,283 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 175 12,626 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 275 19,840 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 495 35,713 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 725 52,307

Top Ups

Data Validity USD Z$ WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 3 216 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 5 361 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 10 721 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 19 1,371 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 24 1,732 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 27 1,948 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 33 2,381 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 40 2,886 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 60 4,329 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 80 5,772

This looks like ZOL are banking on the rate “official” rate not taking a massive leap next week before Saturday when these prices take effect. This means that they may more closely following the rate so as top not lose out when it will inevitably go up again.