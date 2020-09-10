Africa Tech Summit 10th edition to be celebrated online

Africa Tech Summit Connects 2020 is like all other events this year going online. The first online event follows the success of annual events held in Kigali, Washington DC and Shanghai. Africa Tech Summit will run from the 20th to the 22nd of October via mobile app and desktop.

Africa Tech Summit Connect is aiming to continue its mission of driving business, investment and connection. The summit will bring together tech leaders, corporates, international investors, start-ups and decision-makers.

“COVID-19 has driven dramatic change across the world, and technology and innovation has become the biggest enabler for this new world, even more so across Africa. advertisement We have witnessed the collapse of some business models, new innovative pivots, and the rapid growth and adoption of online sectors. Africa Tech Summit Connects will unpack the latest insights, showcase leading businesses and investment deals from across the African tech ecosystem, while also connecting a global audience.” Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit

This year’s event is not going to be a regular webinar. Africa Tech Summit Connects 2020 seeks to maximise each delegate’s time by using AI-powered smart matching. The summit wants to maximise opportunities in the virtual business marketplace that we all, to one degree to another, find ourselves in.

The summit will showcase the latest developments across the continent. There is a broad array of fields and industries which include:

Finetch

Payments and credit

Blockchain

Regulation and Policy

Connectivity

EdTech

Investment

Agritech

There will be insights from the industry leaders and investors including, IFC (International Finance Corporation), London Stock Exchange, TLCom, EchoVC Accion, Blue Moon Ethiopia, Kenya Capital Markets Authority, Coca-Cola and many more.

The Africa Start-up Summit will once again be powered by Disrupt Africa. The curated panel sessions will connect investors and ventures with Startups pitching their ideas.

To register as an attendant or exhibitor for the event you can do so with the links below: