Forex Auction results, Zim dollar nudges up slightly. Rate at 81.4965

Forex auction results for 22 of September 2020 are in and the Zim dollar has continued it’s “upward” trend. The weighted average this week has made a small improvement from ZWL$81.7076 last week to ZWL$81.4965 this week.
Full Forex Auction Results 22 September 2020 are as follows:
|SME Auction #8
|Main Auction #14
|Amount Allotted
|US$1 224 857.29
|US$30 414 189.63
|The Highest Rate
|86.0000
|86.7000
|The Lowest Rate
|78.0000
|78.0000
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|78.0000
|78.0000
|Total Bids Accepted
|US$1 224 857.29
|US$30 414 189.63
|Number of Bids Received
|117
|301
|Number of Bids Disqualified
|22
|35
Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$81.4965
|PURPOSE
|Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$)
|Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
|Raw Materials
|376 244.21
|13 561 794.59
|Machinery and Equipment
|210 272.02
|5 726 110.84
|Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)
|228 453.11
|2 737 206.45
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|62 527.00
|1 522 098.10
|Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|118 470.39
|2 418 570.33
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|187 532.30
|2 344 658.71
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|39 000.00
|1 656 886.95
|Paper and Packaging
|11 358.29
|446 863.66
|Total
|1 224 857.29
|30 414 189.63
Grand Total US$31 639 046.92
