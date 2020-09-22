Forex Auction results, Zim dollar nudges up slightly. Rate at 81.4965

Forex auction results for 22 of September 2020 are in and the Zim dollar has continued it’s “upward” trend. The weighted average this week has made a small improvement from ZWL$81.7076 last week to ZWL$81.4965 this week.

Full Forex Auction Results 22 September 2020 are as follows:

SME Auction #8 Main Auction #14 Amount Allotted US$1 224 857.29 US$30 414 189.63 The Highest Rate 86.0000 86.7000 The Lowest Rate 78.0000 78.0000 Lowest Accepted Rate 78.0000 78.0000 Total Bids Accepted US$1 224 857.29 US$30 414 189.63 Number of Bids Received 117 301 Number of Bids Disqualified 22 35

Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$81.4965

PURPOSE Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$) Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$) Raw Materials 376 244.21 13 561 794.59 Machinery and Equipment 210 272.02 5 726 110.84 Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals) 228 453.11 2 737 206.45 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 62 527.00 1 522 098.10 Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 118 470.39 2 418 570.33 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 187 532.30 2 344 658.71 Fuel, Electricity and Gas 39 000.00 1 656 886.95 Paper and Packaging 11 358.29 446 863.66 Total 1 224 857.29 30 414 189.63 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Grand Total US$31 639 046.92

advertisement