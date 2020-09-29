Image Credit: GizChina

Lenovo is going to be celebrating the 28th birthday of their Thinkpad brand with the launch of the much talked about Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC.

Now I am sure the tech enthusiasts among you were already aware of this device. So you can forgive me for raising an eyebrow when I saw this “laptop”. I think it’s worth mentioning that I am still processing the idea if a foldable smartphone, so ThinkPad X1 might take me some time. Before I go off on a tangent let’s go over the specs.

ThinkPad X1 Fold specs

The device is going to have:

13.3 inch (33.782 cm) 2K OLED display

Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Hybrid Technology CPU

Integrated Intel UHD 11th Gen Graphics

8GB RAM

Up to 1TB SSD storage

A 5MP IR HD camera

A 50WHr battery

2 USB ports (One Gen 1 and the other Gen 2)

One sim card slot

Wi-Fi 6, 5G and Bluetooth 5.1

Image Credit: Engadget

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will weigh around 999g and comes with a leather cover and a kickstand. An optional extra for the device is a Bluetooth Keyboard that has a holder for a Mod Pen stylus. The optional keyboard fits between the two halves of the screen which makes it look like a traditional laptop.

The price for the ThinkPad X1 Fold is US$2 500. That’s pretty steep considering that there are devices like the Surface Pro 7 and the iPad Pro that tick similar boxes and are cheaper. This isn’t to say that there isn’t a market for this product. There are some who like the idea of a being able to downsize a large display into something more portable.

It will be interesting to see which way the market swings on the ThinkPad X1 Fold.