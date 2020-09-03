WhatsApp beta reveals work on “vacation mode” has resumed

WhatsApp is no stranger to introducing features to the beta program and those features for whatever reason not coming to the official app. One of those features is Vacation Mode. The earliest that this feature was known of was back in 2018.

At present WhatsApp offers users the ability to archive chats. But if you are to receive a message from an archived contact, the app will show you a notification. So if you are on holiday or on leave you may have to shut off your phone entirely in order to enjoy your time away.

This is where WhatsApp’s vacation mode comes into play.

So with this feature (if it makes it to the official app), users will be able to see a new option in Archived Chats called notifications. This option will allow users to choose between being notified when contacts in archived chats send a message or to auto-hide inactive chats.

By deactivating the notifications from archived chats they won’t pop up in your active chats. Users won’t receive notifications for those chats as well. This, however, does mean that you will have to archive whichever contacts and groups that you don’t want to see messages from. The second option which auto-archives chats is seen as something of an extension to WhatsApp vacation mode. This feature will auto-archive chats that haven’t been active for six months.

On top of vacation mode, WhatsApp is also said to be working on another feature. This feature will allow users to add annotations on gifs, videos and GIFs. Much in the same way that Instagram users can do already on their statuses and posts.

