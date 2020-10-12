Global Startup Awards opens application for administrative positions as they expand across Africa

We’ve written about the Southern Africa Startup Awards on a number of occasions now. Southern Africa Start-up Awards is part of the Global Start-up Awards, providing an annual spotlight for entrepreneurs. The showcase celebrates amazing ideas and the best talents from 7 regions, 50+ countries across the globe to showcase entrepreneurial spirit and start-ups.

The Global Startup Awards (GSA), will now be expanding across Africa. Since the preliminary launch of the Southern African chapter in 2018, the focus on African tech innovators and the continent’s ecosystem has become a global priority, with a key indicator of this being the increase in foreign direct investment in African tech startups growing to over $2 billion in 2019 – a 567% increase from 2016, according to Partech Africa Annual Reports.

The expansion of GSA Africa will now include all 54 African countries comprising of South, North, East and West African territories thereby providing the continent with immediate access to an established, independent and unified global innovation showcase.

This expansion is critical as the Awards were born from a vision to overcome borders for collaboration. Now, with the addition of these territories, we are able to connect, support, and celebrate key players in more than 110 countries across 10 regions Péter Kovács – Global Startup Awards Founding Partner.

Call for Applications

Applications are now open for innovation leaders, ecosystem builders, government entities and private collaborators invested in the African innovation ecosystem to join in the following voluntary, strategic positions:

African Advisory Board

PR & Communications

Digital Coordinators

Project Managers

Ambassadors

Country Managers

Researchers

Sponsors and Strategic Partners

If you’re interested in applying for any of this positions you can visit www.globalstartupawards.com or email kirsten@africanstartupawards.com.