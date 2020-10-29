More details revealed regarding EcoCash rewards – Here’s what’s up for grabs

We wrote an article on EcoCash Rewards – a promotion by EcoCash that rewards the mobile money service’s users for transacting. Unfortunately, that piece was devoid of detail and as a follow up to some of the questions readers have asked in the comments section, I’ve decided to write a follow up.

PS: For every ZW$200 you spend using EcoCash you’ll get 1 point and these are points you can later on redeem

We sent the most commonly asked questions in the previous article to EcoCash reps and they gave us more detail;

“What are the prizes to be won?”

This is probably the most common question that was asked by many of you. What’s up for grabs? Well, for every point you earn you get ZW$0.40. Upon redemption, customers can either buy airtime or cash the money into their EcoCash wallet.

Now I’m not using EcoCash that much these days so I therefore have 7.4 points. This means I can only get $2.8 worth of airtime – which seems pretty low from where I’m seated. I’ll still claim the $2 because I might as well.

The 40c/per point did fascinate me in the context of the current EcoCash limits. At the moment there’s a ZW$35 000/weekly limit on mobile money transactions which means users can get a maximum of 175 points a week – if they are reaching that threshold. This translates to $70 (a maximum of $280) which you can either cash out or turn into airtime.

EcoCash’s promotional material for this promotion is a bit misleading as it centres a lot of objects that seem to be prizes;

I guess the objects in the picture are what you’ll go and buy after redeeming the points

“When can I redeem the points!?”

The EcoCash Rewards points can only be redeemed at the end of the month. The points you have can then be redeemed by dialling *151*300#. Because a lot of people assumed there would be a draw of sorts many asked when that would be but as aforementioned, there won’t be a draw since when you redeem your points you’re getting value.