Tisu vanhu vacho episode 3 – Jah Prayzah, the trials of dating in Harare & “life”

Tisu vanhu vacho, vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, the two guys behind the articles Farai and Valentine.

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. It’s relaxed, informal and is a platform for us to share our ideas and opinions.

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 3

On this episode we talk about:

Jah Prayzah plea for votes on Twitter gone wrong

What do you look for in a person, Looks or Personality (there is no right answer)

Tinder and trials of dating in Harare

Is Life going to plan?

Episode 3 links

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.