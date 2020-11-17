HP dethrones Lenovo in Q3 2020 Notebook PC shipments

HP has leapfrogged Lenovo in Q3 2020 device shipments. In a study by Strategy Analytics, HP dethroned Lenovo for the first time in years to retake the lead. HP’s shipments improved by 43% to 14.7 million just edging out Lenovo which registered 14.6 million devices shipped. Those two were followed by:

Dell in third place with 8.5 million devices shipped

Apples in fourth with 6 million devices shipped

Acer in fifth with 4.9 million devices shipped

When it comes to market share, however, Lenovo still has the lead with 25% even though HP’s improved from 22.2% to 23.6%.

On the whole, the Notebook PC market has seen significant gains in Q3. The number of devices shipped grew by 34% year-on-year in the third quarter amounting to 62 million devices shipped. The increase in device shipments this year has been down to remote working, online education and digitisation that was necessitated by COVID-19.

The one thing that is holding back further growth in the market are the manufacturers who are not able to meet record demand. The study says that shipments would have been much higher if the more products were available.

The supply issue is going to be a concern because the northern hemisphere is going into winter. This has correlated with a spike in cases and that could mean lockdown restrictions will return. All of these factors point to the demand for these devices going up even more.

“With the pandemic still lingering across the globe, consumers have started their purchases before the holiday season to prepare for the new ‘normal’ of working and studying from home,” Strategy Analytics