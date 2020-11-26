Phenomenon Technologies to represent Zimbabwe at Seedstars regionals

Zimbabwean Ed-tech startup Phenomenon Technologies will be representing Zimbabwe at the regional stage of the Seedstars World Competition 2020 after winning the local leg event. Phenomenon Technologies are the team behind the Sciency Learning platform. The company recently partnered with the UK’s MEL Science to provide applied science kits to students in Africa.

Phenomenon Technologies are among 25 African startups that will compete in the regional stage of the competition. From those 25 startups, 10 will receive US$50 000 in growth program investment as well as get a chance to contest at the Seedstars Global Finale. The showpiece event will have startups from around the world competing for the US$500 000 equity investment grand prize.

“It has been inspiring seeing entrepreneurs from across the region soldier on through the pandemic and continue to work hard on their solutions. We have met incredible entrepreneurs and are excited to see them competing at the regional stage for a chance to be at the Seedstars Grande Finale in 2021. We wish all the local winners the best of luck for the regional stage competition.” advertisement Lorraine Davis, Seedstars Africa Regional Manager

The regional stage of Seedstars will include a 1-month long Investment Readiness Program. Startups will get modernized and personalised advice and assistance to ensure that they are prepared for all that comes with investment. The program will consist of:

Action driven webinars on key business metrics

Online office hours where startups can discuss the problems they are facing

1-on-1 mentoring sessions

Investor meetings for potential funding opportunities

peer-to-peer learning and networking sessions

The regionals will be aired at the end of January 2021 and viewers will be able to see all the pitches from all the local winners.

We would like to wish Phenomenon Technologies all the very best at Seedstars Regionals.