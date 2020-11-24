Zim drone expert to speak at the Drones & Unmanned Aviation Conference

The Drones and Unmanned Aviation Conference is underway in Johannesburg South Africa. The event celebrates unmanned remote aviation as well as showcasing the latest developments and cutting-edge case studies from global businesses. The conference is also an opportunity for attendants to network and learn from experts as well as from one another.

The objectives of the conference are to:

Understand the airspace and opportunities presented by drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

Discuss the legal framework surrounding drone use and how it impacts operations.

Explore the latest developments in the use of drones and UAVs in various industries.

Navigate the latest technologies in UAV applications.

The conference will look at the plethora of use cases (both potential and present) for drones and UAVs covering areas like:

Mining

Media

Film and Motion Picture

Government Departments

Construction

Agriculture (and more)

Zimbabwe will be represented at the Drones and Unmanned Aviation Conference by Tawanda Chihambakwe from Zimbabwe Flying Labs. We recently covered the book he co-authored “Drone Professional 1” as well as his exploits with drones in Zimbabwe and on the continent. Tawanda Chimhambakwe will be a speaker at the event and his session will be live tomorrow at 2 PM. If you want to catch up day one of the conferences you can do with the link below.

Sidenote, the stream is being hosted in a Facebook group so you’ll have to request to join the group to view the media. Tawanda’s session will also be hosted through this group. The link for the stream is here