EcoCash fees to go up next month, here are the new tariffs

Posted Dec 16, 2020
   
EcoCash has announces new transaction tariffs that will come into effect January 14th 2021. The last time the mobile money operator increased tariffs was August this year

Here are the new EcoCash transaction tariffs:

Lower Value
ZWL$		Upper Value
ZWL$		IMT Tax
(%)		Tax on lower value
ZWL$		Tax on upper value
ZWL$		Bill Payment
(EcoCash Tariff ZWL$)		Sending money to registered user (EcoCash Tariff ZWL$)Pay Merchant (EcoCash Tariff ZWL$)
1.009.990%0.000.001.030.680.89
10.0019.990%0.000.001.441.421.45
20.0029.990%0.000.001.762.102.06
30.0039.990%0.000.002.462.633.17
40.0049.990%0.000.003.373.934.19
50.0074.990%0.000.004.685.315.69
75.0099.990%0.000.006.175.897.53
100.00149.990%0.000.007.768.017.61
150.00199.990%0.000.008.5711.069.21
200.00299.990%0.000.009.7513.5210.41
300.00499.990%0.000.0015.3117.8710.86
500.00999.992%10.0019.9931.2534.4333.79
1000.001499.992%20.0029.9946.8852.3149.41
1500.001999.992%30.0039.9965.0073.4870.72
2000.002499.992%40.0049.9881.2591.8587.30
2500.002999.992%50.0059.9997.50110.21103.43
3000.005000.002%60.00100.001.85%1.91%1.85%

