EcoCash fees to go up next month, here are the new tariffs

EcoCash has announces new transaction tariffs that will come into effect January 14th 2021. The last time the mobile money operator increased tariffs was August this year

Here are the new EcoCash transaction tariffs:

Lower Value

ZWL$ Upper Value

ZWL$ IMT Tax

(%) Tax on lower value

ZWL$ Tax on upper value

ZWL$ Bill Payment

(EcoCash Tariff ZWL$) Sending money to registered user (EcoCash Tariff ZWL$) Pay Merchant (EcoCash Tariff ZWL$) 1.00 9.99 0% 0.00 0.00 1.03 0.68 0.89 10.00 19.99 0% 0.00 0.00 1.44 1.42 1.45 20.00 29.99 0% 0.00 0.00 1.76 2.10 2.06 30.00 39.99 0% 0.00 0.00 2.46 2.63 3.17 40.00 49.99 0% 0.00 0.00 3.37 3.93 4.19 50.00 74.99 0% 0.00 0.00 4.68 5.31 5.69 75.00 99.99 0% 0.00 0.00 6.17 5.89 7.53 100.00 149.99 0% 0.00 0.00 7.76 8.01 7.61 150.00 199.99 0% 0.00 0.00 8.57 11.06 9.21 200.00 299.99 0% 0.00 0.00 9.75 13.52 10.41 300.00 499.99 0% 0.00 0.00 15.31 17.87 10.86 500.00 999.99 2% 10.00 19.99 31.25 34.43 33.79 1000.00 1499.99 2% 20.00 29.99 46.88 52.31 49.41 1500.00 1999.99 2% 30.00 39.99 65.00 73.48 70.72 2000.00 2499.99 2% 40.00 49.98 81.25 91.85 87.30 2500.00 2999.99 2% 50.00 59.99 97.50 110.21 103.43 3000.00 5000.00 2% 60.00 100.00 1.85% 1.91% 1.85%

