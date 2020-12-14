[Podcast] Zim Un-Startup – The journey begins

Posted Dec 14, 2020 in Podcasts
   
No comments

We briefly touched on what Zim Un-Startup is all about in the last episode of Technikari. The question we asked was why doesn’t Zimbabwe have its own version of WhatsApp that meets the needs of the Zimbabweans? This question was narrowed down to just Zim but you’d be hard-pressed to find native software that is bespoke to the needs of the people in Africa, that is made by Africans.

We merely touched on the subject but to go deeper, we’d like to introduce George Nachamba. He talks about this matter and in far more detail and depth.

Zim Un-Startup Episode 1

