Cassava subsidiaries Maisha & Vaya join forces to deliver medication

Cassava Smartech subsidiaries Maisha Health and Vaya have partnered to deliver medication to Zimbabweans as a means to add to public health measures.

The second wave of the pandemic has been torrid, the virus has infected more than 28 000 people and has killed over 800. This is has put an immeasurable strain on the country’s healthcare system. To aid public health measures, Cassava’s Vaya and Maisha Health are looking to weigh in on the fight by offering their services to those who need medication in this very difficult time.

“As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we recognised that seeing a patient personally may not be possible or advisable given the requirements of social and physical distancing, and self-isolation.” advertisement Eddie Chibi, Cassava’s Chief Executive Officer via The Chronicle

Maisha is bringing to the table its digital personal health assistant that offers a number of features chief among them connecting patients to doctors, laboratories, clinics and hospitals. The e-health platform has also added medication to that list of features after the recent launch of its virtual pharmacy.

“With the recent increase in cases of Covid-19, the use of virtual care has the potential to reduce unnecessary patient contact in pharmacies, where patients may put themselves and others – such as fellow patients, medical and pharmaceutical staff – at risk” Eddie Chibi, Cassava’s Chief Executive Officer

Vaya will, of course, be providing the fleet of vehicles to deliver the medication to where it’s needed. This is a welcome addition to the fight against the coronavirus and a massive assist to the healthcare system.

It will be interesting to see how the service performs and if it does indeed make the lives of those who need medication in these tough times easier.