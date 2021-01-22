EcoCash bank to wallet limits

I am sure that there are many of you who have your EcoCash linked to your bank account. This facility was made available ages ago and allows you to move money from you EcoCash wallet to your bank and vice versa.
So back when the RBZ issued the directive to limit mobile money transactions to ZWL$5000 and then to ZWL$35 000. The one thing that wasn’t talked about or made clear was how this was going to affect EcoCash bank to wallet transactions limits.
Well, luckily EcoCash has now made that information available in a Facebook post. The limits are, of course, the same for all banks:
|Bank
|Transaction Limit (ZWL$)
|Daily Limit (ZWL$)
|Monthly Limit (ZWL$)
|ZB Bank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|Agribank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|NBS
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|POSB
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|EcoBank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|FBC Bank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|CBZ Bank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|BancABC
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|Stanbic Bank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|Steward Bank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|First Capital Bank
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|CABS
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
|NMB
|10 000.00
|35 000.00
|150 000.00
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen