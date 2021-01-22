EcoCash bank to wallet limits

I am sure that there are many of you who have your EcoCash linked to your bank account. This facility was made available ages ago and allows you to move money from you EcoCash wallet to your bank and vice versa.

So back when the RBZ issued the directive to limit mobile money transactions to ZWL$5000 and then to ZWL$35 000. The one thing that wasn’t talked about or made clear was how this was going to affect EcoCash bank to wallet transactions limits.

Well, luckily EcoCash has now made that information available in a Facebook post. The limits are, of course, the same for all banks:

BankTransaction Limit (ZWL$)Daily Limit (ZWL$)Monthly Limit (ZWL$)
ZB Bank 10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
Agribank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
NBS10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
POSB10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
EcoBank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
FBC Bank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
CBZ Bank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
BancABC10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
Stanbic Bank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
Steward Bank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
First Capital Bank10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
CABS10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
NMB10 000.0035 000.00150 000.00
EcoCash

