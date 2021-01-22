EcoCash bank to wallet limits

I am sure that there are many of you who have your EcoCash linked to your bank account. This facility was made available ages ago and allows you to move money from you EcoCash wallet to your bank and vice versa.

So back when the RBZ issued the directive to limit mobile money transactions to ZWL$5000 and then to ZWL$35 000. The one thing that wasn’t talked about or made clear was how this was going to affect EcoCash bank to wallet transactions limits.

Well, luckily EcoCash has now made that information available in a Facebook post. The limits are, of course, the same for all banks:

advertisement

Bank Transaction Limit (ZWL$) Daily Limit (ZWL$) Monthly Limit (ZWL$) ZB Bank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 Agribank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 NBS 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 POSB 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 EcoBank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 FBC Bank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 CBZ Bank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 BancABC 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 Stanbic Bank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 Steward Bank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 First Capital Bank 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 CABS 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 NMB 10 000.00 35 000.00 150 000.00 EcoCash