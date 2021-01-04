The Mandalorian was 2020’s most pirated TV-Show

Disney+’s The Mandalorian was the most pirated show in 2020. This title was for a long time held by Game of Thrones, but as the show came to a disappointing conclusion the torch was going to be passed on. To be honest I wasn’t sure which show was going to take the throne (see what I did there) but I had my money on The Boys being the one after all the talk it got online.
Well… in a report by Torrent Freak, The Boys was second on the list followed by:
- Westworld
- Vikings
- Star Trek: Picard
- Rick and Morty
- The Walking Dead
- The Outsider
- Arrow
- The Flash
Westworld isn’t too surprising the show has been excellent so far, a little confusing at times but brilliant. The Walking Dead is one that I fail to understand, but hey I guess it still has an avid fanbase.
Circling back to The Mandalorian, I guess I underestimated the Star Wars fandom and Baby Yoda-mania. This is going to get any better for Disney+ because it might see The Mandalorian top the charts again whenever it comes out. Oh, we can’t forget the potential Boba Fett spin-off reportedly in the works. If that ever becomes a reality we could see Disney have two entries on the list.
