The Mandalorian was 2020’s most pirated TV-Show

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Disney+’s The Mandalorian was the most pirated show in 2020. This title was for a long time held by Game of Thrones, but as the show came to a disappointing conclusion the torch was going to be passed on. To be honest I wasn’t sure which show was going to take the throne (see what I did there) but I had my money on The Boys being the one after all the talk it got online.

Well… in a report by Torrent Freak, The Boys was second on the list followed by:

  • Westworld
  • Vikings
  • Star Trek: Picard
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Outsider
  • Arrow
  • The Flash

Westworld isn’t too surprising the show has been excellent so far, a little confusing at times but brilliant. The Walking Dead is one that I fail to understand, but hey I guess it still has an avid fanbase.

Circling back to The Mandalorian, I guess I underestimated the Star Wars fandom and Baby Yoda-mania. This is going to get any better for Disney+ because it might see The Mandalorian top the charts again whenever it comes out. Oh, we can’t forget the potential Boba Fett spin-off reportedly in the works. If that ever becomes a reality we could see Disney have two entries on the list.

