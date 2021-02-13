advertisement

EcoCash bill payments & mobile app will be down due to system maintenance

EcoCash has, in a tweet, notified its customers that bill payments and the EcoCash mobile app will be down due to scheduled system maintenance.

The statement reads as follows:

Customer Notice Planned System Maintenance

Dear Valued Customer

Please be advised that we will be carrying out a planned system maintenance on the EcoCash platform from 10pm on Saturday the 13th of February 2021 to 7am on Sunday the 14th of February 2021.
During this maintenance, Bill Payment services and the EcoCash Mobile App will not be available. However, all other EcoCash Services will be working normally using (*151# ) during this period.


We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

EcoCash

