Local e-commerce site Mutapa joins forces with CBZ for online USD payments

Financial services provider CBZ Holdings has joined forces with the newest e-commerce platform on the block Mutapa (Mutapa.co). If you remember earlier this week we went over Mutapa’s website. The platform offers a place for local businesses to display and sell goods and services.

On top of offering a storefront, Mutapa also assists businesses on its site with logistics. Moving goods to and fro is normally a headache for small businesses and it was nice to see that Mutapa has a facility in place.

Mutapa and CBZ

The partnership between CBZ and Mutapa will allow businesses on the e-commerce platform to receive VISA and Mastercard payments online. Vendors on the site can now receive payments from customers who have VISA and Mastercard US$ prepaid cards locally and those abroad.

CBZ and Mutapa’s partnership I think demonstrates the former’s realisation that e-commerce is where it’s at. For the latter, it shows that they aren’t wasting any time in getting the widest spectrum of services for businesses on their site as well those who will shop on it.

e-commerce is the future

We all thought that 2021 was going to be a different year. But the pandemic is still here and business is still depressed and restricted. With the largely informal nature of Zimbabwe’s economy, a platform like Mutapa is one of many important dominos that will move sales online.

It’s also good to see CBZ get in on the e-commerce scene and supporting a local site. Hopefully, this means that more banks will see the viability of not just partnering with e-commerce services but with Zimbabwean startups across a number of industries.