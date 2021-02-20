New lockdown conditions, new RTGS transfer cut-off time

First Capital Bank, has in a tweet, announced the revision of RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) transfer cut-off time in accordance with the changes to the national lockdown.

The statement reads as follows:

Following the recently revised National Lockdown guidelines, we advise our valued customers that the RTGS cut-off time is now 13.45 hours for same-day processing, Monday to Friday. advertisement Any transactions done outside of these timelines will be processed on the next business day excluding Saturday. First Capital Bank

The most recent change to the RTGS transfer cut-off time happened in January when the lockdown was announced. And transactions had to have been done between 08:00 – 11:45hrs in order to be processed on the same day.

In that announcement First Capital Bank said that the changes were as per guidance from the RBZ, so it stands to reason that this is too. Which means it will affect all other banks.