Steward Bank poor service leaving customers stranded

Things are very hard right now and we are all trying our very best to get by. The struggle isn’t helped when your bank is not providing the service that it should. We have all had an unpleasant experience with customer services before. It is anxiety-inducing when you are in a tough spot and the company you are dealing with isn’t giving anything in the way of assistance. Yesterday there was a tweet that should have caused more of a storm than it did. A Steward Bank customer took to social media to air their dissatisfaction with the company’s service delivery:

After seeing this we had to reach out and see what exactly was going on. We got in contact with the owner of the Twitter handle and he said has been a Steward Bank customer for 5 years. His troubles started in October last year, he did a bank to wallet transfer and that money vanished. The money he was transferring was meant to be for his children’s medical bills. He attempted to make another transfer the following month and that money too vanished.

When he reached out to Steward Bank the response he got was that they were doing a system upgrade and that the situation would be resolved. He kept emailing them and he says to this day that money hasn’t yet reflected in his account.

It gets deeper…

Fast forward to last week and he was attempting to access his account on the app and the online banking platform but he was unable to. He had a legal obligation he had to meet and the due for it was today (27/10/2020). He tried contacting them on Saturday last week and he got no response on all platforms.

After persistent badgering, he got through to Steward Bank, finally got assistance and he was able to meet his legal obligation. His experience was unpleasant, but he said that he feels more for people who don’t have the same sort of access to Twitter and email to keep contacting customer services. On his Twitter, he posted an encounter he had with an elderly woman who went through a similar experience:

One day I met an old lady at @stewardbank Avondale branch in tears because her money had vanished and they werent helping her so she had come from Mt Hampden to ask over the money. She spent hours there and got nothing. #HoldStewardAccountable — Mr. Night Magic 💦 (@Fine_Papi) October 26, 2020

She was hungry, hadn't eaten since morning, stood in a line for I dont know how long and STILL GOT NO HELP FROM @stewardbank is this what our mothers deserve, our grandmothers? No it's time steward is held account, they cant just act like a regime and get away with everything. — Mr. Night Magic 💦 (@Fine_Papi) October 26, 2020

In my conversation with him, he said this is one of many senior citizens who have to travel great distances in order to submit a query.

We reached out to Cassava’s Group’s PR for a comment and we were told that they were unaware of the situation but said they would investigate.

He isn’t the only Steward Bank customer left unattended

The Steward Bank Twitter feed is filled with complaints from customers. Some are like the one above which says that there have not had access to their funds over the online banking platform. Others are saying that they haven’t been attended to in days.

As previously mentioned we have reached out and will update you if or when we get a response.