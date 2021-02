Steward Bank announced in an SMS to customers that online payments on it’s Visa cards are down. The message reads as follows:

Dear Visa Customer, our apologies for the service interruption of online payments. We are working to restore service and regret any inconvenience caused. Steward Bank

Hopefully, this outage can be resolved quickly. With the e-commerce boom in Zimbabwe, payments facilities like the Steward Bank Visa cards are vital.

