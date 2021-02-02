Technikari Digital Marketing Special with Trust Nhokovedzo

On this special Technikari digital marketing episode we are joined by Trust Nhokovedzo founder of Afrodigital Pan-University. He is a digital marketing expert who runs courses on how businesses and individuals can increase their presence online and improve their businesses in general.

We discuss:

What is digital marketing?

How can you use WhatsApp, email and other digital channels to enhance your business.

Setting goals for your business and measuring success.

Ways you can enhance your digital marketing skills.

Improve your Digital Marketing game with the 10 for 10 Challenge running from the 1st February to 12th February. Apply for free with the link here.

Google’s Free Digital Skills Courses available in the link here.

