Technikari with Norman Moyo, CEO of Distributed Power Africa (DPA)

Technikari conversations roll on and on this one we are joined by Norman Moyo, Chief Executive Officer of Econet Subsidiary, Distributed Power Africa (DPA).

“Distributed Power Africa (DPA) is a market leader in Africa, in innovative renewable energy solutions. We have operations across Africa including in Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe. DPA’s mission is to increase the continent’s uptake of renewable solar energy as a comprehensive and reliable source of power by eliminating the barrier of initial capital outlay, optimizing power usage, and reducing costs. The company supplies commercial & industrial businesses and individuals with efficient green solar energy without an initial capital outlay.” DPA

On this episode we talked about:

Distributed Power Africa’s business model.

DPA’s projects across Africa.

Commercial & Industrial, Residential and Rural installations

DPA in Zimbabwe: Relationships with the goverment and its regulating bodies as well as corporates and private entities.

DPA’s Electric Vehicle charging stations in Zimbabwe

Crowdsource solar projects

Yesterday we talked with Tawanda Chihambakwe who is Zimbabwe’s Drone Expert. He is the Managing Director and Chief Drone Pilot for Zimbabwe Flying Labs, as well as the co-author of the bestselling Drone Professional 1 and the sequel to that, will hit Amazon tomorrow (5/02/2021)

We also had a chat with Trust Nhokovedzo, a digital marketing specialist and he gave us tips and tricks of how you can boost your business online through WhatsApp and other digital marketing channels

Lastly, we argued (well, mostly Valentine) with Zimtorque founder Tanaka Kutama about EVs in Zimbabwe as well as the e-mobility framework that is being drafted. The framework is an important step in starting the transition from fossil fuel vehicles to cleaner EVs.

On top of that, the e-mobility framework will include certain incentives such as reduced import duty for EVs, lower vehicle registration costs and more.

