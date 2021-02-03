Technikari Drone Special with Zim’s drone expert Tawanda Chihambakwe

On this episode of Technikari, we are joined by Tawanda Chihambakwe, a professional drone pilot and a man who is all about Unmanned Aerial Systems. He is also the Managing Director and Chief Drone Pilot at Zimbabwe Flying Labs which is a platform that seeks to use drones for the common good.

On top of all that he is co-authored a book called Drone Professional 1 which looks at all the applications and use cases for drones in Africa and abroad. The second edition of the book is dropping this Friday (5/02/2021) so be on the lookout for it on Amazon and book stores in the near future.

We discuss:

advertisement

What a drone or unmanned aerial system is.

The applications and use cases for drones.

Licencing in Zimbabwe and pilot responsibility.

Zimbabwe Flying Labs and #DronesForGood

Drone Professional 1 and the upcoming Drone Professional 2

You can purchase a copy of the bestselling Drone Professional 1 on Amazon with the link here.

You should also check out

Last week we also spoke to Financial Services Lawyer Prosper Mwedzi who is pushing a private bill that will finally give Zimbabwe a framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets

Technikari Crypto Special: we are joined by Prosper Mwedzi who is pushing a Blockchain Tech Bill

We argued (mostly Valentine) with to Zimtorque founder Tanaka Kutama about EVs in Zimbabwe as well as the e-mobility framework that is being drafted. The framework is an important step in starting the transition from fossil fuel vehicles too cleaner EVs.

On top of that, the e-mobility framework will include certain incentives such as reduced import duty for EVs, lower vehicle registration costs and more.

Technikari Ep 12: Arguing about EVs with Zimtorque founder Tanaka Kutama

We also had a chat with Trust Nhokovedzo, a digital marketing specialist and gave us tip and tricks of how you can boost your business online through WhatsApp and other digital marketing channels

Technikari Digital Marketing Special with Trust Nhokovedzo