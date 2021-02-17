advertisement

Video: The truth about fake smartphone cameras

Posted Feb 17, 2021 in Gadgets & Apps and Video
   
It’s now a common trend having 3 or 4 cameras on smartphones but more and more manufacturers are either now just putting terrible secondary cameras to populate the spec sheet or in some deceptive practices they are actually putting fake cameras on their phones. In this video we try and explain what really goes on and why it’s happening.

