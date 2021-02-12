ZIMRA: old tax clearance certificates now valid till the end of the month

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued yet another statement about the ongoing tax clearance debacle. In Notice #11 of 2021, ZIMRA has, among other things, said that registered taxpayers who haven’t been able to procure tax clearance certificates are deemed to have certificates expiring on the 28th of February 2021.

The full statement reads as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE

ISSUANCE OF TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES [ITF263] FOR YEAR 2021

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is hereby informing all registered taxpayers to fully comply with the following in order to access ITF263:

1.Updated Tax Affairs. All registered taxpayers should be up to date with submission of tax returns, tax payments and master data information must be up to date i.e. E-Mail Address, Telephone Number, Bank Accounts, Industry Class.

2. Fully Fiscalised and Interfaced. For those registered for Value Added Tax (VAT), should fully fiscalise for multi-currency with their invoice/receipts showing currency of transaction and their devices interfaced with ZIMRA servers.

a) Approach ZIMRA Fiscal Devices Approved Supplier listed in Public Notice Number 85 on ZIMRA website. Please note that the devices should be configured to show:

 Transactions done in local currency ZW$

 Transactions done in foreign currency like the USD.



b) Where clients have devices that cannot be configured for multicurrency, different devices should be configured to show either of the above requirements.



Due to the unstable performance of the e-Services platform, some taxpayers have not been able to access their tax clearance certificates on time. ZIMRA, therefore, apologises for any inconveniences caused. It is in recognition of such inconveniences that ZIMRA would like to advise that all registered taxpayers without valid Tax Clearance Certificates (ITF263) are deemed to have tax clearance certificates expiring 28 February 2021.



In the meantime, clients are advised to continue checking for their tax clearance certificates online. For further enquiries, clients are advised to use the following email addresses:

Large Client Office (LCO) – itf263queriesdesklco@zimra.co.zw

Medium Clients Office (MCO) -itf263queriesdeskmco@zimra.co.zw

Small Clients Office (SCO) – itf263queriesdesksco@zimra.co.zw

Region 2 – itf263queriesdeskregion2@zimra.co.zw

Region 3 – itf263queriesdeskregion3@zimra.co.zw



 Submit Tax Returns online via ZIMRA e-services http://www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or alternatively use email addresses as published on ZIMRA website.

 All Tax Payments, use ZIMRA Bank Accounts on website https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/203