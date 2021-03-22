Digital content creators applications now open for 5th Digital Lab Africa

Applications for the fifth edition of Digital Lab Africa are now open. Digital Lab Africa (DLA) is the first continental mentorship and incubation program for African creatives covering, designers, artists, producers collectives, students or entrepreneurs in the creative and cultural industries.

DLA aims to incubate rising talent by offering them a launchpad to accelerate their projects with the support and expertise of the Digital Lab Africa Ecosystem.

The program is led and managed by Wit’s University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct with the aid of French agency ADF (Agence Française de Dévelopement).

advertisement

The accelerator focuses on the following 5 categories:

Immersive experience

Video games

Music

Animation

Digital Art

Last year DLA received over 500 application from more than 32 countries. For this year’s edition, Digital Lab Africa is switching to a fully virtual format. The incubation and mentorship programs followed by DLA 2021 laureates will include online activities, online mentorship and participation in online industry events.

“Each year the level innovation in terms of form, storytelling, content and technologies gets better. We expect DLA#5 to once again exceed our expectations and look forward to receiving applications.” Lesley Donna Williams, Chief Executive of the Tshimologong Precinct

Applications for the animation and immersive experience (XR) categories are now open and close on 4 April, while applications for video, digital art, and music categories can be submitted between 17 May and 11 July.

You can find the application form with the link here