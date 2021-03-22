Govt partners with local hub for tech & innovation challenge

The Ministry for Higher and Tertiary Education has partnered with SAGIT (Science and Advanced Global Innovation Technologies) for another edition of the Atlas Convention.

The conference which is an integrated national technology symposium started back in 2019 and focuses on bringing industry, academia, experts from all economic sectors on the subject of innovation-driven and private sector-led economic transformation.

The Atlas convention will this year focus on the initiatives that can industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe by 2030 in line with the NSD1 economic plan. It will also be in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as Zimbabwe attempts to meet Vision 2030.

advertisement

As with the previous events, students, entreprenuers and members of the public can join in the innovation challenge.

Atlas Convention 2021 will be a hybrid event which will feature both virtual and in person attendance. The conference runs from March 31st to the 2nd of April and the event plan is as follows:

Day 1 Academia

The convention will kick off with a convergence of members of the academic community from home and abroad. Keynote speakers will include the Minister of Primary and Tertiary Education, Smart Africa’s Director-General Lacina Kone, UN Resident coordinator Ms Maria Ribiero and more.

Day 2 Community

This day will be dedicated to Zimbabwe’s transformation to becoming a digital economy, particularly in the Agro-Industrial sphere. Speakers in this leg of the event will be the Minister for ICTs, Minister for Agriculture among others.

Day 3 Industrial and Private Sector

The final day of the event will focus on commercialising Zimbabwe’s innovations and the role of industry and the private sector in economic transformation. Speakers on this day will be representatives from regional chambers of commerce as well as the Minister for Commerce and Finance.

Interested parties can register for the Atlas Convention 2021 or book a stand with the link here