Mobile data usage increased by 36.5% in 2020 – POTRAZ
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) published its annual sector report for 2020. And to no one’s surprise, mobile data was the biggest mover in the pandemic hit year. Total mobile data usage was 48 781 TB which represents a 36.5% growth from the 35 733 TB recorded in 2019 according to figures registered by POTRAZ.

Other highlights from the POTRAZ annual sector report were:

  • The introduction of Dark Fibre Africa, the newest Internet Access Provider (IAP) on the block
  • Mobile Network Operators’ (MNOs) continued struggles with operating costs and forex shortages. Operating costs for MNOs were ZWL$20.8 billion compared to the ZWL$3.3 billion recorded in 2019.
  • Marginal growth in active internet and data subscriptions.
  • The massive 57% decline in Postal and Courier Services in terms of volumes of items handled.

You can read the full POTRAZ Annual Sector Performance recap for 2020 with the link below:

2020 Annual Sector PerformanceDownload

