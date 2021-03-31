Steward Bank system upgrade to affect banking services, again…

Steward Bank has been undertaking a core system upgrade for what seems like an age now. From around May 2017, the bank has been trying to calibrate its systems after a slew of banking services became unstable. The problems reared their ugly heads again when last year Steward bank announced that it was upgrading its systems yet again.

The last we heard of a Steward Bank core system upgrade was December 2020 and it appears that whatever the bank is trying to sort out hasn’t been resolved as this week Steward announced that some banking services will be affected by another system upgrade.

Dear Valued Customers,

To provide you with improved speed and service, we are continuing with work on our core banking system upgrade. We would like to inform you of this phase of the system upgrade as follows:

Banking services and transacting platforms that will be available during the period Monday 29 March 2021 to 05 April 2021 via our digital platforms are listed below:

-210# Kambudzi Banking -Square Banking -VISA Mobile App -Banking Services POS Online Banking (Will be available up until 2nd April)

With effect from Monday 29 March 2021 to 05 April 2021 the below in-branch, non-cash related services will not be available:

-Dura (FCA) -Account Opening on *236# -New account opening -Account closures -Customer and account.details amendments -Card issuance for current accounts -New loans and Loan limit upgrades

The Bank will be accepting these requests, however, they will only be processed from Tuesday, 6 April 2021 once the system upgrade has been completed.

We thank you for your patience and support as we embark on this exercise and sincerely apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. Steward Bank

Downtime for services like these will surely hurt Steward Bank’s image, both to its customer and anyone in the market for a financial services provider.

Hopefully, the folks at Steward Bank can get whatever problems they are facing resolved soon.