Bitcoin trading in Zimbabwe & how to spot scams

Bitcoin (BTC) is having a hell of a year in 2021, we have seen the cryptocurrency jump in value, breaking record after record (currently at 58 219.79). With this rise, there are many people who have taken to Bitcoin trading in Zimbabwe.

As good as the interest in cryptos is, there are a lot of people who go into trading Bitcoin in Zimbabwe blind. Most often individuals are preyed upon by scammers who offer unrealistic returns while making off with the people’s money.

Zimbabwe is an interesting case because there are no sanctioned cryptocurrency exchanges. This lack of an “official” pathway has led to an explosion of scams.

To understand the ins and outs of cryptocurrency trading, we are joined on this episode by Bitcoin enthusiast William Chui.

In this episode we talk about:

The types of cryptocurrencies that are out there aside from Bitcoin.

Which crypto(s) is the ‘best” bet to invest in?

How to trade cryptocurrencies in Zimbabwe as a beginner.

What kind of trades there are out there.

The payment pathways for Bitcoin and altcoin trading.

How much you stand to make by trading Bitcoin.

How you can spot scams.

The role the govt should or can play in fostering interest in cryptos.

