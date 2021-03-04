Nhimbe Fresh – Marondera set to be the largest solar crowd sale in Africa

Last November we reported on Sun Exchange, a South African peer-to-peer solar startup that launched its African expansion in Zimbabwe. The company allows anyone from anywhere in the world to buy solar cells in large projects it has commissioned and the upside is that you will earn money from the power generated. Nhimbe Fresh is a local fresh produce exporter and is the first beneficiary of this expansion. The proposed plant is going to total up to 1.9 MW and will be launched in three phases.

The Sun Exchange Nhimbe Fresh crowd sale has garnered some serious attention and is set to be the largest solar crowd sale on the continent to date. To learn more about this we were joined by the CEO and founder of Sun Exchange Abe Cambridge as well as the CEO of Nhimbe Fresh Edwin Moyo.

You can check out the crowd sale for Nhimbe Fresh with the link here. The sale is set to close on the 10th of March but might be extended because the goal is close to completion.

