Want to pitch your startup to VCs? Check out this competition

The Stanford Africa Business Club is hosting its 13th annual Business Forum which is running under the theme “Driving Growth and Innovation for the Next Decade”.

This year the Stanford Africa Business Forum (SABF) is inviting those participating to reflect on the promise of doing business in Africa by analyzing the successes and exploring the possibilities that the continent has.

The main of SABF points/questions for 2021 are:

How best can businesses leverage Africa’s riches to catapult the continent into a new phase of economic growth?

What continental and global shifts are we seeing and how do these translate into opportunities for businesses?

How do companies navigate the challenges associated with doing business in Africa?

What does it take to win in Africa in a post-COVID world?

On top of the SABF, there is also going to be a competition for startups. This contest is open to all startups in any arena but they have to be:

Early-stage startups (for-profit or non-profit).

African based with the majority of its operations in Africa.

The startup should have raised less than US$500K.

Lastly, the startup should have less than 40 employees.

Out of all the startups that apply only 5 will be selected to move on to the final stage where they will get a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of Venture Capitalists. Of those five finalists, there are going to be two who will receive a first and second place cash prize as well as mentorship and partnership opportunities.

Applications for the Stanford Africa Business Forum (SABF) startup competition close on the 15th of April 2021. Any interested parties can apply using the link here.