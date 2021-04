It looks like ZESA‘s self-service portal and the ZETDC home page are both down. It’s unclear when the outage started but the consequence of this is that buying ZESA tokens is going to be difficult.

There has been no word yet from ZESA/ZETDC’s social media pages as to when the situation is going to be resolved.

