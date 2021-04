ZIMRA to speed up clearance of second-hand cars bought before the ban

The Ministry of Commerce and ZIMRA have made a pact to speed up the processing and clearing of vehicles that were bought before the 10-year second-hand car ban or SI 89 of 2021 took effect.

Below is the statement delivered by Minister for Commerce Sekai Nzenza:

Following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on the importation of second-hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with ZIMRA has come up with an administrative transitional arrangement: to facilitate the clearance and expedient processing of vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021. The following criteria must be met to quality under this transition of Administration arrangement:

I. The motor vehicles subject of the application must have been paid on or before 02 April 2021, II. Proof of payment in line with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations must be attached III. Any Other supporting documentation for the motor vehicle must be submitted. This administrative arrangement will apply from 22 April 2021 to 31″ of May 2021, by which date all motor vehicles bought on or before 2 April 2021, should have been imported into the country. All clients arc hereby directed to contact ZIMRA for clearance purposes. Anyone facing challenges in the clearance processes may contact Commissioner-General ZIMRA, Commissioner Customs and Excise or the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Ministry of Industry and Commerce emails are as follows;

Head Office Licence Office micimport.exp@gmail.com Bulawayo Province micbyolicence@mailcom Manicaland Province micmanicaland@gmail.com Mashonaland Central binduramic@gmail.com Mashonaland East micmasheast@gmail.com Mashonaland West micchinhoyi@gmail.com Masvingo Province masvingomic@gmail.com Matabeleland North micmatnorth@gmail.com Matabeleland South gwandamic2@gmail.com Midlands Province micgweru@gmail.com

ZIMRA officials are available at the following emails:

Jmujuru@zirnra.co.zw

schauke@zimra.co.zw

aswarres@zimra.co.zw

ichamaomazimra.co.zw

5. All stakeholders are being reminded that SI 89 of 2021 requires prior approval for the importation of second hand vehicles (above 10 years), cement and sugar.

