Coffee Republik now has an online store

Popular cafe, Coffee Republik has announced that it has opened an online store. This decision looks motivated by two reasons. The first is probably the most obvious because as I am sure you are already aware every business is scrambling to have an online presence in the wake of the pandemic.

The second is that Coffee Republik is leveraging its growing social media following to give its patrons an avenue to purchase their favourite beverages, coffee grounds/beans, cakes and more from the comfort of their home.

Now, when it comes to online stores or e-commerce the biggest questions are payment methods and delivery fees. And to the former its standard procedure these days to offer both local currency and USD payments which Coffee Republik has sorted. You can pay in ZWL, with your US$ card or using PayPal.

To the latter, Coffee Republik has partnered with LastMile to get products to its customers and the charge sheet is as follows.

Harare

Suburb Price (US$) Avondale 1.00 Alex Park, Avondale West, Belgravia, Emerald Hill, Sentosa, Strathaven, Zambezi Flats Avenues 1.50 Avonlea, Greencroft, Gunhill, Milton Park, Mt Pleasent, Bond Shops 2.00 Belvedere, Braeside, Eastlea, Hillside, Malberreign, Mt Pleasent-Arundle, Northwoodm Sam Levy, Vainona, Sunningdale, Westage, Westlea 3.00 Bluff Hill, Chisipite, Cranborne, Helensvale, Graniteside, Greystone Park, Hatfield, Highlandsm Houghton Park, Madokero, Mandara, Msasa, Southerton, Warren Park, Workington, The Grange, Tynwald 4.00 Ardbennie, Parktown, Prospect, Ridgeview, Willowvale Flats 4.50 Willowvale 5.00 Budiriro, Chadcombe, Chishawasha Hils, Dzivarasekwa, Glen Lorne, Mufakose, Zimre Park 6.00 Chitungwiza, Glen Norah, FLen View, Kuwadzana, Mabvuk, Ruwa 7.00

In addition to the announcement that Coffee Republik is going to be opening an online store, the cafe will soon be opening physical branches in Gweru and Kwekwe soon.

You can check out Coffee Republik’s online store with the link here.