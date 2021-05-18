Neria 2021: A welcome update for the modern age or unnecessary?

A couple of days ago, a trailer dropped for a remake of the Zimbabwean classic Neria directed by Godwin Mawuru and written by Tsitsi Dangarembga in the early 90s. Now, remakes and reboots are things that we are accustomed to when it comes to Hollywood but for Zimbabwean cinema which still has a lot of stories to tell we decided to have a conversation on this new rendition of Neria to see if it’s a welcome update for the modern age or unnecessary.

Play or download the podcast with the link below

Neria 2021 trailer

Technikari on popular podcast sites & apps

You should also check out

Jabu’s Homecoming is now Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama series. We got a chance to talk to the production’s PR Manager to hear all about what we are in store for.

Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama is going to be like a family Group Chat

Zimswitch has become the focal point of the national payments system even more after it assumed the role as the nation switch. But why is company prioritising USD payments over local currency payments in this era of e-commerce?

Zimswitch needs to strike a balance between ZWL & USD e-commerce

Ever wondered what it takes to make a locally produced TV show or movie? We spoke to British I.T. Madzivanyika a local actor and filmmaker to find out.

What does it take to make a locally produced film or series?

We had a conversation with Aidan Gamble from Inclusive Access Zimbabwe about the digital divide that exists for people with disabilities in the country.

The digital divide that exists in Zim for people with disabilities