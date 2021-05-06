The digital divide that exists in Zim for people with disabilities

Technology has been a “godsend” when it comes to making our lives easier and more comfortable. Over the years it has allowed us to more than we could before at an exponential rate. You can order goods and services online, complete complex tasks with a device in your pocket and much more. With all this innovation there has been one group that has been left behind in the tech boom in Zimbabwe. People with disabilities haven’t had a fair go of it when it comes to joining in on all technology has to offer.

This has been made all the more worse in the country by the rapid acceleration of the digital age due to the pandemic. To understand exactly what needs to be done and what has been accomplished in this respect we spoke to Aidan Gamble from Inclusive Access Zimbabwe which is an organisation that seeks to reduce the technology divide in the country through workshops and more recently a device donation drive that the company will load the appropriate software to aid people with disabilities in Zimbabwe gain greater access to the internet.

Inclusive Access Zimbabwe is currently running a donation drive for devices that ends on the 7th of May 2021. The startup is also looking for anyone who might want to help them build a website that meets global inclusive standards.

advertisement

You can contact Inclusive Access Zimbabwe through the following details.

e-mail inclusiveaccesszim@gmail.com

WhatsApp text or call +263782492797.

Also, check out their Twitter page @zimbabweaccess.

Technikari on popular podcast sites & apps

You should also check out

Ever wondered what it takes to make a locally produced TV show or movie? We spoke to British I.T. Madzivanyika a local actor and filmmaker to find out.

What does it take to make a locally produced film or series?

Marondera based produce exporter Nhimbe Fresh and its US$1.4 million, 1.9MW solar project with Sun Exchange.

Nhimbe Fresh – Marondera set to be the largest solar crowd sale in Africa

With the Bitcoin boom and slump attracting more people to trading the crypto, we had a sit down with crypto enthusiasts William Chui. He gave us a walkthrough of how trading is done in Zim and how you can spot scams.

Bitcoin trading in Zimbabwe & how to spot scams

Our conversation with Tendai Mupaso the co-founder of logistics startup Yaita. It had been a while since we touched base and we thought we’d talk about the business as well as their new product the Fulfilment Centre. The product is basically a warehouse where e-commerce businesses store their inventory.

The biggest difference with a normal warehouse and what Yaita is doing, is that Yaita will handle delivery of those goods. Your customers can order through you but you don’t have to ship anything, all of that is done by Yaita.

Yaita a delivery startup now looking to be the complete e-commerce business partner