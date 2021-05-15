Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama is going to be like a family Group Chat

Jabu’s Homecoming is set to be Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama which will use voice notes, text, pictures and videos to tell a week-long story. The series which is the work of renowned filmmaker Ben Mahaka is set to hit phones tomorrow and I was curious to know what we are in for. The production’s Public Relations Manager, Tinashe Nyaruwanga said that it is going to be like being part of a family WhatsApp group.

To hear more about Jabu’s Homecoming you can play or download the podcast with the link below.

If you watch check out Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama send hi to +263 719 900 790. Alternatively, you visit the show’s website with the link here.

