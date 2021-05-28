SI 127 is going to increase ZWL$ prices & encourage black market conversions

Yesterday the government announced SI 127 of 2021 which put new rules and penalties of forex use. The Statutory Instrument looks like it was designed to stop businesses from pricing goods and services above the auction-rate more than anything else… The response by businesses as we saw in a tweet by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is to increase local currency prices so that they don’t lose out to the prevailing 1:85 official rate as mandated by SI 127 of 2021.

My plumber went into a hardware shop to buy this stuff.

It was Z$1600.



The shopkeeper said they are now forced by Mnangagwa’s Statutory Instrument to use the exchange rate of 82.

So in USD it was US$19.

Yesterday it would have been US$12.



He then paid US$7 for it in Mbare. pic.twitter.com/gVt8qstA2U — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) May 28, 2021

In light of this, we decided to go over some of the other potential consequences that may come up because of SI 127 of 2021 for consumers and businesses.

You can play or download the podcast with the link below.

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data.

Technikari on popular podcast sites & apps

You should also check out

Jabu’s Homecoming is now Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama series. We got a chance to talk to the production’s PR Manager to hear all about what we are in store for.

Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama is going to be like a family Group Chat

Zimswitch has become the focal point of the national payments system even more after it assumed the role as the nation switch. But why is company prioritising USD payments over local currency payments in this era of e-commerce?

Zimswitch needs to strike a balance between ZWL & USD e-commerce

You should also read: