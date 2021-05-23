ZERO DATA: Techzim is now free, no data needed!!

Now you can access Techzim even when you don’t have data. For now, this is only possible on the Econet network but we hope to extend this to NetOne and Telecel in the near future.

Important to note

If you have a general mobile data bundle, accessing Techzim will use that bundle first. This is an Econet thing

If you have airtime in your phone, make sure you have switched off out of bundle browsing. If you don’t switch off out of bundle browsing, Econet will also use up your airtime first when you access Techzim. To switch off out of bundle browsing please dial *143# on Econet. We will share the full steps at the end of this article.

You will not be able to access videos that may be embedded in some of our articles. However, you can get Techzim videos via our WhatsApp platform by simply sending the word ‘video’ to WhatsApp number 0717 684 274.

Perfect way to buy all network airtime and ZESA

Accessing Techzim for free is cool in that it gives you easy access to buy NetOne, Telecel and Econet airtime while paying with EcoCash or OneMoney. You also get to pay for your ZESA easily as well as other services.

PS: How to switch off out of bundle browsing on Econet

Dial *143# Select Option 7: Account Services Select Option 3: Out of Bundle Browsing Select Option 2: Do not allow Select Option 1: Yes

If you are not sure whether or not your out of bundle browsing is off, just follow the steps above. There is no harm in switching it off even when it was already off.