Why are you still using EcoCash?

Posted May 12, 2021
   
The question might sound strange because EcoCash is pretty an institution when it comes to payments in Zimbabwe. However, when it comes to issues like the cost of transactions, OneMoney and Telecash are far more reasonable than EcoCash.

Furthermore, interoperability ushering in a new age in Zimbabwe. We thought that the public would dabble with the other mobile money operators. However, from POTRAZ’s reports, it looks like OneMoney (we will say nothing of Telecash) is not gaining ground on EcoCash as fast as we thought.

Q3 2020Q4 2020Difference
EcoCash5 425 1485 553 9811.9%
OneMoney854 320936 4769.6%
Telecash19 1985 222-72.8%
Total6 325 6666 495 6822.7%

Maybe that’s because many are now transacting out of their bank accounts to go around the ZWL$35 000 a month limit. Or that people are just content with EcoCash as a service and prefer the devil they know…

This among many other things is something that we thought we should have a conversation about to gauge our stance on this new era of payments in Zimbabwe.

Zimswitch has become the focal point of the national payments system even more after it assumed the role as the nation switch. But why is company prioritising USD payments over local currency payments in this era of e-commerce?

We had a conversation with Aidan Gamble from Inclusive Access Zimbabwe about the digital divide that exists for people with disabilities in the country.

Mvecks
55 minutes ago

The answer is simple a lot of people are on econet i.e they use buddie lines. The hustle of switching sim cards is too daunting, because once your number has been in use for a long time that’s the contact number that all your contacts know, so to change it it’s …ney. Netone should try and capture generation Z,they are fresh still popping out of the box and are beginning to knock on the job market. Not to say they don’t have phones right now but they aren’t as established and so could be easier to convince if approached with the right strategy.

