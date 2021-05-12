Why are you still using EcoCash?

The question might sound strange because EcoCash is pretty an institution when it comes to payments in Zimbabwe. However, when it comes to issues like the cost of transactions, OneMoney and Telecash are far more reasonable than EcoCash.

Furthermore, interoperability ushering in a new age in Zimbabwe. We thought that the public would dabble with the other mobile money operators. However, from POTRAZ’s reports, it looks like OneMoney (we will say nothing of Telecash) is not gaining ground on EcoCash as fast as we thought.

Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Difference EcoCash 5 425 148 5 553 981 1.9% OneMoney 854 320 936 476 9.6% Telecash 19 198 5 222 -72.8% Total 6 325 666 6 495 682 2.7%

Maybe that’s because many are now transacting out of their bank accounts to go around the ZWL$35 000 a month limit. Or that people are just content with EcoCash as a service and prefer the devil they know…

advertisement

This among many other things is something that we thought we should have a conversation about to gauge our stance on this new era of payments in Zimbabwe.

Technikari on popular podcast sites & apps

You should also check out

Zimswitch has become the focal point of the national payments system even more after it assumed the role as the nation switch. But why is company prioritising USD payments over local currency payments in this era of e-commerce?

Zimswitch needs to strike a balance between ZWL & USD e-commerce

We had a conversation with Aidan Gamble from Inclusive Access Zimbabwe about the digital divide that exists for people with disabilities in the country.

The digital divide that exists in Zim for people with disabilities