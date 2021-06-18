Two Zim content creators have been selected to make a Disney movie

Two Zimbabwean content creators Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove have been selected to be a part of the Disney’s “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” African Anthology.

The two were picked along with 12 other African content creators to make ten short films for Disney’s streaming service. Disney’s selection process was curated by Cape Town animation house Triggerfish.

Selected Creators – Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, will be executive produced by Oscar Award-Winning director Peter Ramsey. His name will be familiar to Marvel/Sony fans because he was at the helm of Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse.

“I’m really pleased to be part of a ground-breaking, fresh and exciting project that’s aimed at exposing the world to a whole new wave of creativity and invention from a place that is just ready to explode onto the world animation scene” Peter Ramsey via Variety

The team at Triggerfish will also be serving as supervising producers. They were the ones who actually proposed the project and Triggerfish’s Development Executive Tendayi Nyeke and Writer/ Director Anthony Silverston will fill those posts.

“‘Kizazi Moto’ derives from the Swahili phrase ‘kizazi cha moto,’ which literally translates as ‘fire generation,’ capturing the passion, innovation and excitement this new cohort of African filmmakers is ready to bring to the world” “‘Moto’ also means fire in several other African languages, from Rwanda’s Kinyarwanda to Shona, a Zimbabwean language, speaking to the pan-African spirit we hope this anthology embodies.” Tendayi Nyeke, Triggerfish

Each film will be about 10 minutes long and together they will comprise a feature-length anthology that will be released on Disney Plus in 2022.

