Technikari with Eugene Mapondera, co-founder of Comexposed

On this episode of Technikari, we are joined by Eugene Ramirez Mapondera the co-founder of Comexposed. Eugene is a comic book artist, animator and businessman. He is one of the luminaries in the Zimbabwean and African comic book and animation spheres.
On this espisode we talked about:
- Growing up wanting to be an artist or creative in Zimbabwe
- Getting visual arts to be taken as a serious career path.
- The founding of Comexposed
- How the industry has changed in Zimbabwe and Africa
- Managing collaborations with international players.
- The impact of the pandemic on creatives.
- What Eugene is looking forward in 2021.
Technikari Comexposed Special links:
You should also check out
Last week we talked to Tawanda Chihambakwe who is Zimbabwe’s Drone Expert. He is the Managing Director and Chief Drone Pilot for Zimbabwe Flying Labs, as well as the co-author of the bestselling Drone Professional 1 and the sequel to that is available on Amazon with the link here
Technikari Drone Special with Zim’s drone expert Tawanda Chihambakwe
We also had a chat with Trust Nhokovedzo, a digital marketing specialist and he gave us tips and tricks of how you can boost your business online through WhatsApp and other digital marketing channels
Technikari Digital Marketing Special with Trust Nhokovedzo
Lastly we had a conversation with Norman Moyo, the Chief Executive Officer of Econet Subsidiary Distributed Power Africa. He gave us the lay of the land in Southern Africa when it comes to solar as well as all of DPA’s activities in Zimbabwe.
Technikari with Norman Moyo, CEO of Distributed Power Africa (DPA)
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen