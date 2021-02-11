Technikari with Eugene Mapondera, co-founder of Comexposed

On this episode of Technikari, we are joined by Eugene Ramirez Mapondera the co-founder of Comexposed. Eugene is a comic book artist, animator and businessman. He is one of the luminaries in the Zimbabwean and African comic book and animation spheres.

On this espisode we talked about:

Growing up wanting to be an artist or creative in Zimbabwe

Getting visual arts to be taken as a serious career path.

The founding of Comexposed

How the industry has changed in Zimbabwe and Africa

Managing collaborations with international players.

The impact of the pandemic on creatives.

What Eugene is looking forward in 2021.

