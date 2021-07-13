It looks like all is not well at Econet. Over the course of the day making calls and accessing the USSD have gotten progressively harder to do. When I tried to make a call just now there was no connection, even though my network reception was good.
Anyone else struggling with making calls or accessing USSD on @econetzimbabwe?— Techzim (@Techzim) July 13, 2021
It’s unclear if other Econet services have been affected but when we asked the Techzim community on Twitter there were a few who said data was also iffy. As with all matters like these, we reached out to Econet for a statement or clarification but we haven’t heard back.
4 thoughts on “Econet is having issues with calls and USSD”
Data connection is also a mess….automatically switches itself off and the network goes to “Emergency calls”
The Econet data connection as at 1900hrs is totally down this side both on my phone & also the Econet dongle i’m trying to use on my PC….i’ve been trying to connect for about an hour now after buying a private WiFi bundle but it ain’t working
I have spent over 3 to 4 hours without bars @ all
I asked for an ecocash reversal on 1 July 23:08, since then, they have been replying with this message:
Hi Buddie, we apologize for the experience. Kindly note that our EcoCash system is intermittent and we are having challenges in accessing your account. However, work is underway to restore the service. You may keep checking on us so that we can look into the issue and assist you. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. ^KGU
Just a few more weeks, I guess 😅