Econet is having issues with calls and USSD

It looks like all is not well at Econet. Over the course of the day making calls and accessing the USSD have gotten progressively harder to do. When I tried to make a call just now there was no connection, even though my network reception was good.

Anyone else struggling with making calls or accessing USSD on @econetzimbabwe? — Techzim (@Techzim) July 13, 2021

It’s unclear if other Econet services have been affected but when we asked the Techzim community on Twitter there were a few who said data was also iffy. As with all matters like these, we reached out to Econet for a statement or clarification but we haven’t heard back.