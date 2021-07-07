New Econet data, social media & SMS bundle prices -July 2021

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe yesterday announced that it was reviewing the prices of data, SMS and social media bundles.

Dear Valued Customer,



Please take note of the scheduled review of the Voice, Data & SMS bundles effective on Thursday 8 July 2021.https://t.co/36USZKz6MT pic.twitter.com/CKZLRThL0I — Econet Wireless (@econetzimbabwe) July 6, 2021

This price increase follows the one Econet announced back in March this year and the country’s biggest mobile network operator has, on its website, updated the prices for bundles:

Prices take effect from the 8th of July 2021

Econet data bundle prices

Bundle Size MBs Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 2 Hour data bundle 1,024 120.00 156.00 2 Hour data bundle 1,536 203.00 203.00 1 Hour data bundle 1,024 72.00 94.00 e-Learning 10GB 10240 1720.00 2240 Smart Plan 30 (Postpaid) 10240 – 3500

Daily data bundles

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 20.00 25.00 40 MB 38.00 50.00 80 MB 77.00 97.00 150 MB 139.00 180.00 400 MB 228.00 295.00 600 MB 360.00 465.00 1200 MB 540.00 700.00

Weekly data Bundle

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 20.00 25.00 60 MB 58.00 75.00 160 MB 151.00 195.00 250 MB 234.00 300.00 370 MB 288.00 375.00

Monthly data bundles

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 100 MB 101.00 126.00 270 MB 270.00 340.00 500 MB 480.00 620.00 700 MB 636.00 825.00 1 400 MB 1200.00 1550.00

Social media bundles

Daily Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 4MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 5.00 5.00 12MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 12.00 15.00 20MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 20.00 25.00 20MB Facebook, Snapchat and Sasai 20.00 25.00 20MB Instagram and Sasai 14.00 19.00 20MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 14.00 19.00 45MB Instagram and Sasai 32.00 42.00 45MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 43.00 42.00 45MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 43.00 55.00 45MB Facebook,SnapChat and Sasai 43.00 55.00

Weekly Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 65MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 61.00 80.00 140MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 126.00 164.00 140MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 126.00 164.00 140MB Instagram and Sasai 90.00 117.00 140MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 90.00 117.00

Monthly Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 240MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 209.00 270.00 400MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 342.00 445.00 400MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 342.00 445.00 400MB Instagram and Sasai 234.00 304.00 400MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 234.00 304.00

Private Wi-Fi Bundles

Data Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 8GB 1560.00 2030.00 15GB 2400.00 3120.00 25GB 3360.00 4350.00 50GB 4800.00 6240.00

Sasai Bundles (unchanged)

Data Allocation Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 2.00 Daily 45 MB 5.00 Weekly 65 MB 6.00 Weekly 140 MB 14.00 Monthly 220 MB 25.00 Monthly 450 MB 35.00

Voice and SMS bundles

Bundles of Joy

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 2 Minutes 8.40 10.00 Daily 4 Minutes 18.00 22.00 Daily 10 Minutes 48.00 56.00 Weekly 30 Minutes 164.00 180.00 Weekly 45 Minutes 241.00 265.00

SMS Bundles

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 5 SMS 2.09 2.40 Daily 10 SMS 4.18 4.82 Daily 25 SMS 10.45 12.05 Daily 35 SMS 14.65 16.85 Weekly 75 SMS 23.81 30.00 Weekly 125 SMS 39.68 50.00 Weekly 200 SMS 63.50 80.00 Weekly 300 SMS 95.25 120.00

Telecel and NetOne won’t be too far behind in reviewing their prices for data bundles.